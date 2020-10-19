ProColombia: Colombia seeks to reactivate tourism by positioning itself as a destination among Europeans

Buyers from 12 countries will participate in a virtual event for the first time with more than 50 stakeholders from the Colombian tourism industry. The event will include academic spaces, high level conferences, and one-on-one business meetings to learn more about what Colombia has to offer as well as the next steps for the industry when it comes to reopening, discussed from the perspective of governments, airlines, tour operators, and hotels.

MADRID, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to continue positioning Colombia as a world-class tourism destination and maintain interest in its experiences, Colombia's Virtual Week in Europe will take place from October 19 to 23. This is a virtual academic and business forum organised by ProColombia.

The event will bring together some 30 operators and more than 20 Colombian hotels and will present the offering of two of Colombia's macro regions: Medellin/Quindio and Atlántico/San Andrés. In the academic sessions, the Colombian Deputy Minister of Tourism, Julián Guerrero, will provide detailed information on the biosecurity regulations for tourism in Colombia, its market positioning as a sustainable destination, and new incentives for tourism. He will be joined at event keynote session by Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the UNWTO, and the President of ProColombia, Flavia Santoro.

The conference will address the travelers' experiences in the current context in the air connectivity panel moderated by Gilberto Salcedo, Vice President of Tourism at ProColombia, with representatives from Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Turkish Airlines, Avianca, OPAIN, and the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority. The perspective of tour operators will also be included with the participation of Brett Tollman, CEO of The Travel Corporation, who will share his vision of the future of the industry and of tourism.

Nominated as one of the world's leading destinations by the World Travel Awards, Colombia promotes a sustainable tourism policy with the aim of positioning sustainability as a fundamental pillar for the development of tourism in Colombia and a competitive advantage for local business and social development.

Proposals for the MICE sector in a destination rich with unique experiences will also be addressed during the week with the participation of Travel Solutions, SITE Global, and Esfera/MPI.

Cross-selling success stories will be presented by several Colombian products, such as coffee and panela, which are contributing to positioning the country as a destination.