Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 243.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 236.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 236.45p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---