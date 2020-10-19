PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand to Introduce DRIVRZ Credit Cards for Drivers on Its Digital Transaction Platform

Consumers can use 'DRIVRZ for drivers' credit cards, powered by Auto-financer DigniFi, for transactions in dealerships and other retail uses

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") will be offering U.S. consumers and automotive dealerships DRIVRZ-branded credit cards through an agreement with DigniFi, a leading U.S.-based auto-financing company.

The DRIVRZ credit cards will be offered to consumers and dealers through PowerBand's virtual transaction platform - now being trademarked under the DRIVRZ brand - which makes buying, selling, leasing and financing a car as simple as purchasing a product on Amazon.

Under the agreement, DRIVRZ credit card approvals will be managed by DigniFi, which has a national presence in more than 5,000 U.S. automotive retail and repair centres. To date, DigniFi has loaned more than USD $120 million to more than 120,000 customers, allowing them to finance after-market products and purchases, such as extended warranty and other finance and insurance products.

DigniFi will also present PowerBand's virtual transaction platform (DRIVRZ) to its network of more than 5,000 dealers.

"The DRIVRZ credit card will be available to consumers on DRIVRZ - our brand for PowerBand's virtual transaction platform - to offer quick access to consumer credit finance through a credit card," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "This will make it easier for consumers to carry out the vehicle purchases they need, all from a smart phone or other digital device."

PowerBand, through its U.S. leasing division MUSA Auto Finance, LLC also has access to a USD $300 million funding facility for lease financing. That amount can be securitized and replenished, something the Company anticipates happening multiple times a year. PowerBand is also in negotiations with other financial institutions for additional funding facilities.

"Putting a DRIVRZ credit card into consumers' pockets gives them the freedom to buy the vehicle they want and deserve," said John Canales, Dignifi's VP of Enterprise Sales. "This will be an important addition to PowerBand's industry leading technology that will make it as easy to buy, sell, trade and finance a car on the DRIVRZ platform as shopping online at Amazon."

PowerBand - and its virtual transaction platform DRIVRZ - is now available in 14 U.S. states, with a population of more than 200 million. PowerBand also has an agreement with RouteOne to make the DRIVRZ/PowerBand virtual transaction system available to more than 16,000 automotive dealerships in the United States and Canada.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a platform company that connects consumers with lenders for car repairs, tires, accessories, and other auto-related needs. The automated, contactless process serves up financial products through the point of sale at car dealerships and independent repair shops. DigniFi provides consumers with access to fixed payment plans. The loans are originated through WebBank, Member FDIC. To date, DigniFi has provided access to over USD $120 million in loans in partnership with more than 5,000 auto service centers. For more information, please visit www.dignifi.com.

