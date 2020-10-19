

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):



-Earnings: -$17 million in Q3 vs. $295 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $100 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $2.98 billion in Q3 vs. $5.55 billion in the same period last year.



