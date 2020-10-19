Yardi Long Term Care Improves Senior Living Care and Documentation

New electronic health record solution for Canadian providers offers mobile charting and automates assessments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi Long Term Care will give nurses and other senior living service providers in Canada more time for resident care by streamlining point-of-care clinical charting and automating assessments.

Yardi Long Term Care enhances the electronic health record functionality of Yardi EHR and enables easy mobile charting of every clinical service. The solution saves staff time by automatically populating data in a resident assessment instrument minimum data set (RAI MDS), which guides resident care planning and monitoring in long-term care settings.

Data resides in a centralized platform, with user logs, change reasons and up-to-date chart data to establish a clear audit trail. Yardi Long Term Care also tracks changing regulations and automatically checks submissions for errors.

"By reducing paperwork associated with charting and other tasks, Yardi Long Term Care helps caregivers focus on residents. Not only is the documentation process more efficient, it's more accurate," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of sales and general manager for Yardi Canada. "Another benefit is the solution's direct integration with the Canadian Institute for Health Information, which facilitates timely transmission of RAI MDS data."







