This week will see the official launch of a global taskforce that aims to support worldwide uptake and integration of renewables and achieve at least 50% reduction in emissions over the coming decade.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has joined five power system operators around the world that have more than 50% renewables in their mix, in forming a new partnership - the Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST) - with the mission to use their combined knowledge and resources "to foment a rapid clean-energy transition at unprecedented scope and ...

