Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Begins Multi-Year Co Packing Agreement with Puration, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. has renewed its relationship with Puration Inc. (PURA) with the signing of a new multi-year production agreement.

Texas-based Puration, Inc (OTC PINK:PURA) developer and marketer of the EVERx brand CBD Infused Sports Drink CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market place.

Puration, Inc. is an innovative company who initially came to Bell Food & Beverage Inc. for assistance in creating a beverage product line of CBD enhanced beverages under the EVERx brand.

Puration will utilize Alkame water, which is produced with a proprietary technology to create healthy Alkaline water that is oxygenated, contains antioxidants, and is formulated for more effective hydration and optimal pH balance boosting metabolism and providing more energy for better health.

According to Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle, "The EVERx brand will utilize Alkame's premium water and ingredient formulation techniques. We are pleased to continue our efforts with Puration, Inc. Puration, Inc. was Alkame's first CBD beverage client and we are looking forward to continue providing our ongoing expertise and co packing facilities towards the development and production of Puration's successful brand. The relationship has always provided great synergy and limitless potential for growth."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Bell Food and Beverage, Inc.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information on Alkame Holdings, Inc., please visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610339/Alkame-Begins-Multi-Year-Co-Packing-Agreement-with-Puration-Inc