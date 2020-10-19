Technavio has been monitoring the global fencing equipment market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on fencing equipment market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 71.09 million, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005381/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fencing Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Absolute Fencing Gear Inc., Alliance Fencing Equipment LLC, AllstarFencing (US) Ltd., Blue Gauntlet Fencing, Bopac Sports Co. Ltd., Leon Paul, PBT Fencing, Prieur-Sports, StM Group, and Uhlmann Fencing GmbH Co. KG are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing popularity of combat sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of fencing equipment might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Fencing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fencing Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Protective Clothing Fencing Weapons Fencing Masks Accessories

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Application Women Men Others

Geographic Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Based on geographic segmentation, over 32% of the market growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the protected clothing segment led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Fencing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fencing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Fencing Equipment Market Size

Fencing Equipment Market Trends

Fencing Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising number of promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Fencing Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fencing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fencing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fencing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fencing equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fencing equipment market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Protective clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fencing weapons Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fencing masks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Offline

Online

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Absolute Fencing Gear Inc.

Alliance Fencing Equipment LLC

AllstarFencing (US) Ltd.

Blue Gauntlet Fencing

Bopac Sports Co. Ltd.

Leon Paul

PBT Fencing

Prieur-Sports

StM Group

Uhlmann Fencing GmbH Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005381/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/