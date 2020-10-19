Dr. Alina Sholar: Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar Continues to Transform Austin Non-Invasive Aesthetics by Launching the EMSUITE

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Skin Science Soul by Dr. Alina Sholar, who launched the BTL EMSCULPT is continuing to set-the-pace in aesthetics and non-invasive body shaping and contouring in Austin. This month, the medical aesthetics clinic announced the launch of the new EMSELLA applicator to treat all forms of male and female urinary incontinence, along with EMTONE, a new groundbreaking cellulite treatment device. Dr. Alina Sholar, MD explains, "I am always on the lookout for evidence-based therapies to offer my patients that make a real impact in their lives. Here at Skin Science Soul, we are all about empowering you and your body, and the EMSUITE helps us do just that. The EMSUITE is the most revolutionary approach to body contouring. As a surgeon, I know the limitations of surgery, so having something so profoundly impactful and effective as a completely non-invasive option in body contouring is exciting. Our 4D approach to body contouring includes the EMSCULPT, the EMTONE, and the EMSELLA."

"The HIFEM technology used in the EMSCULPT for the abdominal musculature and EMSELLA for the pelvic floor, together creates up to 20k supramaximal muscle contractions in just a 30min treatment period- a workout you could NEVER do without these devices. We see a 19% reduction in fat and a 16% average increase in muscle mass."

Building upon the existing clearances for the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, arms and calves, the new EMSELLA applicator makes EMSCULPT the first system to treat the whole core; and provide patients with a holistic solution to strengthening their pelvic floor.

"Since launching EMSCULPT in 2018, we've seen growing demand from physicians and patients to combine our two innovative and beloved treatments for a complete solution for the whole core," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL. "Patients coming for muscle toning are often ideal candidates for pelvic floor treatment." The EMSELLA applicator is specially designed to restore neuromuscular control and rehabilitation of weak pelvic muscles. "A 2007 study in The Journal of Women's Health Physical Therapy concluded over 65% of women who suffer from abdominal separation have a pelvic floor disorder, so we know that there was a need to provide a solution for the whole core," shared Dr Sholar.

EMSCULPT to treat abdominal separation will complement the EMSELLA treatment. What this all means is that we can take a full-scale surgical mommy makeover, which costs a lot and involves a fair amount of risk, and reduce much of it to two non-invasive treatments that will be much less risky and much less expensive," said Dr. Sholar. "In addition, the patients who underwent Core to Floor therapy, showed a significant increase in quality of life and often reverted back to activities, like exercising, that that they had forgone prior to treatment."

She continues, "You can take patients who may go to the gym regularly and are in good shape and chisel their muscles and strengthen their core and pelvic floor so they get the most out of their bodies and their healthy lifestyle, or likewise, we can take a woman in her 50's just a bit over ideal body weight, yet restructure her body as well so she looks great and feels confident in all she does. Then the finishing touch, we add EMTONE- a groundbreaking technology FDA cleared for the treatment of cellulite. This procedure alone demonstrates a 93% visible reduction in cellulite. And suddenly we have an opportunity to use these proven devices together and combining different energy modalities- the HIFEM, radiofrequency, and targeted acoustic pressure therapy- and you've taken body contouring for patients to an entirely different level and we can treat everybody's body from head to toe, core to floor, all in the same day."

For the best results, four to six 28-minute non-invasive treatments over the course of two or three weeks are recommended. The EMSCULPT platform delivers the highest amount energy in the treatment area resulting in the strongest muscle contractions induced by non-invasive device on the market.3

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,800 employees located in more than 55 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

