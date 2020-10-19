Anzeige
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
WKN: A0J2PP ISIN: SE0001338039 
19.10.2020
Formpipe: Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021

In accordance with the decision at Formpipe Software's Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020, the Chairman, Bo Nordlander, has called together the Nomination Committee. After consultation with the company's, as of September 30, 2020, largest shareholder in terms of votes, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

  • Malin Ruijsenaars, representing AB Grenspecialisten with 10.22% of the shares and votes
  • Louise Hedberg, representing SEB Investment Management with 8.97% of the shares and votes
  • Veronica Sandman, representing an ownership group consisting of Martin Bjäringer and Carl Rosvall with 8.52% of the shares and votes

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the 2021 Annual General Meeting regarding, among other things, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, the Board's remuneration, auditors, auditors' fees, the composition of the Nomination Committee and tasks for the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to valberedningen@formpipe.com. The last day for submitting proposals to the Nomination Committee prior to the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be communicated in connection with the date of the Annual General Meeting being published in the quarterly report for the third quarter, on 27 October 2020.

For additional information, contact:
Bo Nordlander, Chairman of the Board, +46 546 63 10
Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Attachment

  • Press release October 19, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5345e94d-2353-4e0a-95c0-d8adf8c930e5)
