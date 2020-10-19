Presidio Property Trust Hires TraDigital IR As Investor Relations Advisor

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Presidio or the Company) (NASDAQ:SQFT), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, today announced that the company has hired TraDigital IR, a leading financial and digital media communications firm, to assist with its investor relations program.

Jack K. Heilbron, President & CEO of Presidio, commented, "We are pleased to appoint TraDigital as our investor relations advisor. TraDigital's industry expertise and capital markets knowledge will assist Presidio in its efforts to strengthen our communication with investors and improve market awareness of our company. We look forward to working closely with TraDigital to convey our business story, growth strategy, competitive advantages, and value proposition to the investment community."

"Our team is excited about working with Presidio to increase its exposure to financial institutions, including sell-side analysts and portfolio managers focused on the REIT sector," said MJ Clyburn, founder and CEO of TraDigital. "We are very enthusiastic about the Company's strategy to grow its diversified commercial real estate and model home portfolios, driven by a consistent and compelling strategic vision that will resonate regardless of short-term trends and ever-changing economic cycles."

TraDigital specializes in investor relations, corporate communications, digital/social media, and capital advisory solutions to emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. Our commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 15 properties: 10 office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Our commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and we are currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Our commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit our exposure to any single industry in which our tenants operate. Additionally, we own approximately 130 model home properties located in seven states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida. This geographical clustering of our real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

