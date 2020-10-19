NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold to Commence Phase I Drill Program at Its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is mobilizing its technical team to its 100% owned Sandy Gold Project, located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. NV Gold's first drill program at Sandy is expected to commence this week and will encompass up to 1,500 m in up to 10 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes.

"NV Gold has an extremely busy Fall exploration season with three drill programs planned, commencing initially with our first drill program at the Sandy Gold Project, which last saw drilling in the early 1990s," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "In addition, we anticipate receiving our drill permit in the next week for our planned drill program in November at our Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada, which is held under a lease under which the Company's subsidiary holds a 100% interest in Slumber. At the optioned Exodus Gold Project in BC, Canada, in which we can earn up to an 85% interest, senior geological consultants from Goldspot Discoveries Corp. recently completed a property visit. We are now pushing forward to complete an updated geological model, and anticipate soil and trenching assays to be released upon final receipt and review, all in preparation for a diamond drill program in November."

At the Sandy Gold Project, the results from the recently completed property-wide geophysical program, in combination with a site visit by our technical team, was very valuable in assisting and prioritizing RC drill targets to test this low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. NV Gold has secured DrillRite LLC, an experienced and highly regarded exploration drill contractor based in Elko, Nevada, to carry out its drilling program at Sandy.

About the Sandy Gold Project

20 unpatented lode claims encompassing approximately 400 acres acquired for minimal staking costs in 2019 utilizing NV Gold's internal geological database.

Strategically within a highly prospective low sulfidation epithermal gold district located in Lyon County, Nevada, USA.

Staked prior to and now surrounded by the Hercules Gold Project claim block controlled by Eclipse Gold Mining (TSXV: EGLD). Eclipse Gold Mining has raised approximately $20 million to explore and advance its Hercules Project, where drilling is also ongoing.

Originally explored in 1993-1994 which included geologic mapping, rock-chip and soil sampling, and drilling. Refer to the Company's press release September 5, 2019 for additional information on historical data.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, US: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada and has entered into an option agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

