Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
19.10.20
08:06 Uhr
1,372 Euro
-0,028
-2,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3561,39916:19
PR Newswire
19.10.2020 | 15:40
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Nanovector ASA - Streaming details for EGM

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") will carry out an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 21 October 2020 at 10:00 CET. The EGM will be held at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168, 0884 Oslo, Norway. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders have been encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights without attending in person through advance voting or by providing a proxy to the Chairman of the board of directors or the person he authorises within 19 October 202016:00 CET. The EGM will be live streamed. The EGM will be held in English and can be followed at:

https://events.webcast.no/nordic-nanovector/ir/eeL8ydmORnVVzTMIQrpk.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---streaming-details-for-egm,c3218427

© 2020 PR Newswire
