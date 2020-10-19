Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.10.2020 | 15:52
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OHL wins major project in Florida - South Corridor Rapid Transit - valued at 368 million dollars

MADRID, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OHL, through its subsidiary OHL USA, has achieved its most important contract, to date, in Florida, for an amount of 368 million dollars (310.2 million euros), and at the request of the Department of Transportation and Public Works of Miami-Dade.

The goal of the project is to convert the South Corridor (South Dade Transitway) into a Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT). It is one of six rapid transit corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan (SMART) and the first to move forward towards the construction phase. The project goes along 20 miles of exclusive transit right-of-way between the SW 344th Street station and Dadeland South adjacent to US-1, Old Dixie Highway and Flagler Avenue, and connects five municipalities in South Florida. Major scopes of work include the construction of 14 BRT stations in South Corridor and a Park and Ride Garage. Furthermore, it will improve travel time for customers, create a dedicated right-of-way, institute pre-paid fare for quicker boarding, and enhance safety.

OHL Building, OHL's subsidiary, will participate in the project by constructing the SW 168th Street Park and Ride Garage, as well as providing architectural coordination services for the fit-outs of the stations.

In 2020, OHL has been successful in winning significant new work across the US. With the South Corridor project, OHL USA has won over $1 billion in new work as of September 2020. Other key projects include: a contract for roadway and bridge widening and reconstruction of the Tri-State Tollway in Illinois for $151.6 million (€127.80 million); a Design Build contract for the construction of the Elmont Station on Long Island, NY, for $65 million (€54.8 million); as well as several roadway projects for Caltrans in Southern California, where OHL is currently performing in a joint venture its largest project in the USA - the I-405 Improvement Project valued at $1.2 billion (€1.1 million).

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.