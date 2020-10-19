OHL wins major project in Florida - South Corridor Rapid Transit - valued at 368 million dollars

MADRID, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OHL, through its subsidiary OHL USA, has achieved its most important contract, to date, in Florida, for an amount of 368 million dollars (310.2 million euros), and at the request of the Department of Transportation and Public Works of Miami-Dade.

The goal of the project is to convert the South Corridor (South Dade Transitway) into a Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT). It is one of six rapid transit corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan (SMART) and the first to move forward towards the construction phase. The project goes along 20 miles of exclusive transit right-of-way between the SW 344th Street station and Dadeland South adjacent to US-1, Old Dixie Highway and Flagler Avenue, and connects five municipalities in South Florida. Major scopes of work include the construction of 14 BRT stations in South Corridor and a Park and Ride Garage. Furthermore, it will improve travel time for customers, create a dedicated right-of-way, institute pre-paid fare for quicker boarding, and enhance safety.

OHL Building, OHL's subsidiary, will participate in the project by constructing the SW 168th Street Park and Ride Garage, as well as providing architectural coordination services for the fit-outs of the stations.

In 2020, OHL has been successful in winning significant new work across the US. With the South Corridor project, OHL USA has won over $1 billion in new work as of September 2020. Other key projects include: a contract for roadway and bridge widening and reconstruction of the Tri-State Tollway in Illinois for $151.6 million (€127.80 million); a Design Build contract for the construction of the Elmont Station on Long Island, NY, for $65 million (€54.8 million); as well as several roadway projects for Caltrans in Southern California, where OHL is currently performing in a joint venture its largest project in the USA - the I-405 Improvement Project valued at $1.2 billion (€1.1 million).