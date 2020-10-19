Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2020
Ricardo For Congress: Ricardo De La Fuente Sends a Message to Donald Trump and Joe Biden - "Whoever Wins in November, it's Time to Bring Unity to our Nation and Defeat COVID 19"

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Ricardo De La Fuente, the youngest Nominee for Congress in Texas, added, "Regardless of the outcome of the election, I wish for the sake of the American people that the winner brings unity back to our nation so together we can defeat the devastating COVID 19".

Ricardo De La Fuente leads with his heart and has truly campaigned on Unity. Ricardo said, "In times of crisis, true leaders bring people together, at times when the political rhetoric is divisive. I am ready to bring unity to our nation." Ricardo added, "get ready for a trailblazer in congress, someone who plans to set new standards in working hard and delivering results to our nation as quickly as possible."

Ricardo De La Fuente recently finished a documentary that is currently in Post Production. It explores the impact of COVID 19 on America's economy, public health, and mental health. Ricardo added, "For the sake of veterans who fought for our freedom, for the single mother of two working the nightshift as a nurse saving as many lives as possible, for the immigrant business owners who came to the US because they believed in the American Dream, for our families and everyone in our community… We need to come together as one nation!"

Ricardo De La Fuente has emerged as the frontrunner for US Congressional District 27 in Texas. During his campaign, he has donated masks to at-risk poll workers and much-needed PPE supplies to prevent the spread of Covid 19, as well as computers, to facilitate online school learning to the most vulnerable families. Voting began this week in Texas and will finish November 3rd on Election Day. Please prepare your plan to vote.

Media Contact:

De La Fuente Communications
info@ricardoforcongress.com
PH: 213 810 1140

SOURCE: Ricardo for Congress



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611037/Ricardo-De-La-Fuente-Sends-a-Message-to-Donald-Trump-and-Joe-Biden--Whoever-Wins-in-November-its-Time-to-Bring-Unity-to-our-Nation-and-Defeat-COVID-19

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
