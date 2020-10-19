Radiotherapy Market Players Focus on Growing Applications in Cancer Treatment - Future Market Insights

Leading players in the radiotherapy market are leveraging inundation of venture capitalists and investors in the industry to bolster key market developments.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The radiotherapy device market is anticipated to reflect a healthy growth rate during the period of assessment between 2017-2027. The covid-19 pandemic has generated a number of potentially lucrative growth opportunities, in treatment of cancer and radiotherapy development applications. The high number of covid-19 cases and accompanied burden on the health care system will contribute to demand in the short term through the end of the crisis.

"Market share of healthcare companies remain sluggish in developing economies due to limited availability of resources. Increasing cases of cancer throughout the globe has fuelled the demand for radiotherapy devices which has pushed manufacturers to work on modification of existing equipment. This up gradation is likely to promote growth in the near future," says the FMI report.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1556

Radiotherapy Devices Market- Primary Takeaways

Global Radiotherapy Devices market will reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2027.

Manufacturers are focusing on research and technological development to consolidate market share

North America is displaying high potential for growth with 34% market share, owing to efforts by regulators for maintaining health industries.

Product wise, external beam radiotherapy device accounts for major revenue share in the market.

Radiotherapy Devices Market - Growth Factors

Better reimbursement health policies and cancer awareness campaigns at national level is a major driver for the adoption of radiotherapy devices.

Improving healthcare expenditures in Northern-Western Europe due to rising income, fuels the demand for radiotherapy devices.

Renewed R&D initiatives to upgrade technologically advanced treatment methods will propel the demand for radiotherapy devices.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1556

Radiotherapy Devices Market - Major Constraints

Scarcity of critical machinery and equipment in developing economies contracts the adoption of devices.

Complexity and high capital requirements holds back market growth.

Impact of Coronavirus

COVID-19 has changed our lifestyle and brought about a significant change in the way we work. The coronavirus pandemic has proven beneficial for radiotherapy device market players. Extensive use in cancer treatment and clinical applications bolster market developments. USA and Europe is likely to boost short term demand throughout the duration of the outbreak to avoid any shortage of devices. Demand is likely to remain strong in the long term as well owing to growing applications in treating a wide range of chronic ailments.

Competition Landscape

The players operating in the radiotherapy device market are focused on product development and launch strategies, widening portfolios for varied healthcare sector applications.

For instance, European Medicines Agency Regulatory Approval for Medical Devices and other regulators are planning to strengthen collaborations so that a well-scrutinized market scenario is established.

Some of the leading players in the market include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), ViewRay, Inc. (US), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Provision Healthcare (US).

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1556

More about the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on radiotherapy device market. The market is broken down in terms of product type (external beam radiotherapy devices and internal beam radiotherapy devices), and end-use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China).

Explore Future Market Insights Coverage of the Healthcare Industry

Superficial Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Find insights on the general anesthesia drugs market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and key strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: FMI's report on the HDL cholesterol kits market offers details on the market between2019-2029. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries.?FMI?is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest?market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/radiotherapy-device-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/radiotherapy-device-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611024/Radiotherapy-Market-Players-Focus-on-Growing-Applications-in-Cancer-Treatment--Future-Market-Insights