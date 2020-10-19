The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 October 2020. ISIN: DK0010265693 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Europa KL -------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nordea Invest European Stars KL -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIEUKL -------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NDIEUSTKL -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3835 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010265776 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest USA KL -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nordea Invest North American Stars KL -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIUSAKL -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NDINASTKL -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3841 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794480