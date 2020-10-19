Earl S Seegars: Earl S. Seegars Boasts Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy's State Mandated Courses

The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy offers several state mandated courses for professionals

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Earl S Seegars is proud to represent the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy, which offers several state mandated courses for rising professionals in the law enforcement, security, and private investigation industries.

Earl S Seegars is a former law enforcement officer as well as the president and chief instructor of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy.

The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy offers state-mandated courses including those for the positions of basic security officer, armed security officer, and private investigator.

The course for security officers covers all laws and regulations governing security officer practices and procedures within the State of Georgia. Officers learn basic skills including observation, documentation, report writing, and note taking.

In terms of becoming an armed security officer, students at the academy are given instructions on the fundamentals of proper firearm handling and safety. Students are also taught state laws and state board rules, which also pertain to security officers and private detectives.

In the private investigations course, students learn basic case management, report writing, maintaining a good relationship with law enforcement, and surveillance methods. The course also covers laws, regulations, ethics, and investigative tools and techniques.

The Academy also offers non-state mandated courses including defensive firearms training, taser, OC defensive spray, expandable baton, handcuffing, bail enforcement, and loss prevention.

During the current times, the Academy is also following all safety regulations by practicing social distancing, issuing masks, and enforcing the use hand sanitizer while training. For those who are uncomfortable coming in or unable to, the Academy also has "The Home Study Program". This is for individuals who live out of state, live too far from the Academy, or concerned about training in a standard classroom setting. Study and training materials will be shipped to the homes of students who wish to participate in the long distant training programs.

To learn more about the Academy and services, please visit: www.pvttoa.com.

About Earl S Seegars

Earl S Seegars is a Georgia State Board instructor now residing in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Studies. After leaving law enforcement in good standing, he became a Georgia Secretary of State instructor for security officers, private investigators, and police officers where he received his license to teach officers in the state of Georgia on October 28th, 2005. He is a certified Firearms, Chemical weapons, Defensive tactics, tactical fundamentals, and private investigation instructor. Throughout Earl's career he has had experience as an auxiliary police officer, district attorney criminal investigator, hospital security officer, armored car courier, college security officer, apartment security officer, & business security. Currently, he is the President and Chief Instructor of The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy located in Norcross, Georgia. The Academy has graduated over 5800 security officers and private investigators from their opening day in October of 2005 through to their current programs. The Academy offers state certified courses, non-state mandated courses, and firearms training. They offer specific courses in loss prevention, taser training, basic security training, private investigations, and more. The Law Enforcement & Security Private Training Academy offers firearms training for novices, professionals, civilians, and law enforcement. He is also the owner of a licensed security agency and is a State of Georgia licensed private investigator.

