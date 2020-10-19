

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter has removed a tweet by White House coronavirus task force member suggesting that face masks don't work and that there are 'many harms' with wearing masks.



In a tweet he posted on Saturday, Scott Atlas said, 'Masks work? NO'.



'LA, Miami, Hawaii, Alabama, France, Phlippnes, UK, Spain, Israel. WHO:'widesprd use not supported' + many harms; Heneghan/Oxf CEBM:'despite decades, considerble uncertainty re value'; CDC rvw May:'no sig red'n in inflnz transm'n'; learn why,' he added.



In the following tweet, he tried to tone down the first message, saying, 'That means the right policy is @realDonaldTrump guideline: use masks for their intended purpose - when close to others, especially hi risk. Otherwise, social distance. No widespread mandates.'



Twitter removed the first tweet Sunday and replaced it with a note, 'This Tweet is no longer available.'



The controversial tweet by Atlas, the medical adviser closest to President Donald Trump, was flagged by Twitter for violating its policies about misleading info, which 'prohibits sharing false or misleading content related to COVID-19 which could lead to harm.'



The White House did not comment on the social media giant's decision.



Atlas is a neuroradiologist, who is said to have no experience in infectious diseases.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump repeated his claim that the recent surge in cases was due the increased number of laboratory testing for diagnosing coronavirus infection.



'The United States shows more CASES than other countries, which the Lamestream Fake News Media pounces on daily, because it TESTS at such a high (and costly) level,' Trump said on Twitter Sunday.



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urged people in the United States to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. 'Hang in there with us,' he said on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' adding, 'We are so close.'



