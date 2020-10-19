The Korean manufacturer today announced it wants to enforce the recall of products made by Chinese rivals Jinko Solar, Longi Solar and REC Group which were deemed by the regional court of Düsseldorf in June to have infringed its passivation technology patent. The recall applies to products sold since January last year.With Hanwha Q-Cells in the summer securing a ruling in Düsseldorf that Chinese competitors had infringed one of its patents on their panels, the Korean manufacturer today moved to enforce the recall of all such products sold since January last year. In June, the regional court of ...

