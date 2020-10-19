With effect from October 21, 2020, the unit rights in Midsummer AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 03, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MIDS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957833 Order book ID: 205898 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 21, 2020, the paid subscription units in Midsummer AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MIDS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957841 Order book ID: 205897 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB