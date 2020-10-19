Anzeige
Montag, 19.10.2020
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 
19.10.20
08:06 Uhr
0,532 Euro
+0,014
+2,70 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2020 | 17:53
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2020 operational update

Highlights:

9m 2020 total gold productionamounted to 755 kg (24,285 oz), compared to 481 kg (15,467 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 57%, or 274 kg (8,818 oz). Hard rock gold production at Tardan increased from 430 kg (13,812 oz) in 9m 2019 to 750 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, or by 75%;

• 9m 2020 gold sales amounted to 757 kg (24,322 oz), compared to 426 kg (13,696 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 331 kg (10,642 oz), or 78%;

• Volume of ore processed through the newly built CIL plant amounted to 291 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.77 g/t (total gold in processed ore - 806 kg);

• The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and higher recovery rate (92.9%);

• Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December, 2019;

• Ore mined amounted to 274 thousand tonnes (18% less than in the same period of the previous year). Stripping volume in 9m 2020 was 684 thousand m3 (12% less than in 9m 2019);

• The average grade in ore mined in 9m 2020 was 2.47 g/t, as compared to 2.38 g/t in 9m 2019, an increase of 4%;

• Gold production at Solcocon amounted to 5 kg, as compared to 51 kg in the same period of the previous year. It is expected to produce 10-12 kg at Solcocon this year. The reduction in production is due to the late start of mining operations because of the corona virus.

Production

Production unitQ3 2020Q3 2019Change9m 20209m 2019Change
kgozkgozkgoz%kgozkgozkgoz%
Hard rock
Tardan (heap leach)002026,504(202)(6,504)(100%)0043013,812(430)(13,812)(100%)
Tardan (CIL)2297,363002297,3630%75024,1120075024,1120%
Alluvial
Solcocon517224775(19)(602)(78%)5172511,655(46)(1,482)(90%)
Total gold produced2347,5352267,27982564%75524,28548115,4672748,81857%

Tardan

UnitQ3 2020Q3 2020Change9m 20209m 2019Change
Mining
Waste stripping000 m3255261(6)(2%)684776(92)(12%)
Ore mined000 tonnes122143(21)(15%)274333(59)(18%)
Gold in Orekg30430410%676793(116)(15%)
Average gradeg/t2.492.120.3717%2.472.380.094%
Heap leach
Ore stacking000 tonnes0134(134)(100%)0307(307)(100%)
Gradeg/t0.001.97(1.97)(100%)0.002.11(2.11)(100%)
Gold in ore stackedkg0263(263)(100%)0648(648)(100%)
Gold produced HLkg0202(202)(100%)0430(430)(100%)
CIL
Ore processing000 tonnes950950%29102910%
Gradeg/t2.580.002.580%2.770.002.770%
Gold in ore processingkg24502450%80608060%
Gold produced CILkg22902290%75007500%
Gold produced totalkg2292022713%75043032075%
Warehouse on Seprember 30
Ore000 tonnes912962217%912962217%
Gradeg/t2.025.31(3.29)(62%)2.025.31(3.29)(62%)

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.45 CET on October 19th , 2020.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment

  • Q3_2020_Press release (Operational)_ENG_2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fd4075b-57f4-4ec9-badb-3743ebc7ed34)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
