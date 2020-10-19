DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 19-Oct-2020 / 17:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes as of 16 October 2020: 1) Ms Tanja Viehl has been appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 2) Mr Mark Muratovic has been appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 3) Mr Dr Dierk Hirschel will resign as a member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 4) Mr Michael Pönipp will resign as a member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. All these changes will become effective at the end of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on 9 February 2021. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86179 EQS News ID: 1141701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

