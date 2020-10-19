Clik Technologies, Inc.: Clik.ai selected for REACH Canada 2020 Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Clik.ai (The "Company" or "Clik"), a rapidly growing automated underwriting platform that helps brokers and lenders underwrite faster, announced that it has been selected as part of the 2020 REACH Canada Program, a unique real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Clik.ai is one of only eight companies selected for this year's program. Recognized for its most recent software update, Smart Extract, Clik.ai gives other CRE software providers to leverage on Clik's years of R&D and integrate its market-leading document extraction technology and automation engine to their own user interface and investment management workflows.

The 2020 class represents companies based across North America, offering solutions for the entire real estate ecosystem as each strives to deliver improved customer experiences to homeowners and real estate agents alike. Companies selected for REACH Canada 2020 are broadly categorized within four verticals: Consumer Insights, Homeownership Solutions & Affordability, Sales & Marketing Tools, and Commercial Applications. Collectively, this class has raised over $50 million in capital and represents a market capitalization of more than $180 million.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside seven other innovative and leading-edge companies by REACH, part of the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, as our software makes a difference in the workflow of its large network of commercial brokers throughout North America," commented Parag Goswami, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Clik.ai. "We look forward to continuing to expand our software to fit the needs of the entire real estate industry and continue to advocate and innovate for the evolution of real estate technologies overall."

Integrating Clik.ai's Smart Extract with other software applications accelerates the commercial real estate underwriting process by reviewing, editing, and normalizing data, from financial documents such as rent rolls and operating and income statements.

Clik.ai is the fastest growing automated underwriting platform that serves over 20 North American companies in mortgage banking, servicing, and real estate with $1 billion in commercial real estate transactions evaluated every month. Four of the top ten real estate banking firms use Clik.ai to automate and optimize workflow for property valuation and transaction due diligence. Clik.ai's simple plug-n-play cloud software tools assist deal makers in running their deal valuations and transaction due-diligence at 5X speed.

REACH is a unique real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of Realtors®, which leverages the association's more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com

