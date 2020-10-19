Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Search for the ONe in Partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The ONe Tournament, sponsored by Daily Hive and Sport Chek, will significantly increase GamerzArena's exposure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is excited to announce that the nationwide competition to crown the ONe, in partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, will take place November 7-8, 2020. The tournament will be hosted and operated on Alpha's online esports platform, GamerzArena.

The tournament, sponsored by Daily Hive and Sportcheck, will be held over two days and the winner will earn a one year professional eMLS contract with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Other prizes include over $2,000 in Sport Chek gift cards and official Whitecaps FC merchandise.

"Having this tournament backed by large organizations with extraordinary reach such as Whitecaps FC, Daily Hive, and Sport Chek will expose GamerzArena to a whole new userbase," said interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. "We aim to give this new data base a great experience on our platform and convert as many new users to GamerzArena+ as possible. Overall, the Company is thrilled to help amateur gamers take their game to the professional level."

"Growing up, not many people would have believed that they could get paid to play FIFA, but now that opportunity presents itself," said Adam Rootman, Whitecaps FC marketing & digital director. "Last season Exraa proved to be a top contender in eMLS. We know that there is an exceptional amount of FIFA gaming talent across Canada. Who has what it takes to step up, become the ONe, and take on the challenge?"

Registration for the tournament is now open at whitecapsfc.com/theONe.

