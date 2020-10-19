Tartisan Nickel Corp. Reports on Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.

At the meeting, each of the three existing directors were re-appointed with over 99% votes cast in favour, namely D. Mark Appleby, Douglas Flett and Yves Clement.

D. Mark Appleby will continue in his role as President and CEO and Lance Lu, CPA has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer.

Clearhouse LLP have been re-appointed as the Company's auditors and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved.

CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, "I would like to thank Aamer Siddiqui for his services as CFO and wish him well in his future endeavours and am pleased to welcome Lance Lu, CPA to the team".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE: A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (107,203,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

