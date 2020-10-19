Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell and is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by investors to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

"I'm pleased that Eaton has once again been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series," said Yan Jin, senior vice president, Investor Relations, Eaton. "This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to valuing all our stakeholders-customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers and our communities. We're honored to be among those leading the way on our ESG practices."

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

