Strong Cloud Revenue Growth; Gross Margin Expansion; Solid Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2020 earnings results.

"The strong performance of our cloud business, led by Red Hat, underscores the growing client adoption of our open hybrid cloud platform," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer. "Separating the managed infrastructure services business creates a market-leading standalone company and further sharpens our focus on IBM's open hybrid cloud platform and AI capabilities. This will accelerate our growth strategy and better position IBM to seize the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity."

Highlights for the third quarter include:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.89

Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.58

Revenue of $17.6 billion, down 2.6 percent (down 3.1 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

Cloud Cognitive Software revenue up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Cloud Cognitive Software revenue up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency) Total cloud revenue of $6.0 billion, up 19 percent

Total cloud revenue of $24.4 billion over the last 12 months, up 22 percent (up 25 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

-- Total cloud revenue of $24.4 billion over the last 12 months, up 22 percent (up 25 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) Red Hat revenue up 17 percent (up 16 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability

GAAP gross profit margin of 48 percent, up 180 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 49 percent, up 160 basis points

Net cash from operating activities of $15.8 billion and free cash flow of $10.8 billion, over the last 12 months

THIRD QUARTER 2020 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations 1.89 1.7B 1.8B 10.4 48.0 Year/Year 1 2 20 2.0 Pts 1.8 Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) 2.58 2.3B 2.6B 14.7 49.0 Year/Year (4) (3) 8 1.4 Pts 1.6 Pts

"In the third quarter we continued to deliver strong gross profit margin expansion, generated solid free cash flow and maintained a sound capital structure with ample liquidity," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We have the necessary financial flexibility to increase our investments in hybrid cloud and AI technology innovation and skills, while remaining committed to our long-standing dividend policy."

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.3 billion, or $1.9 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.1 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the third quarter with $15.8 billion of cash on hand which includes marketable securities, up $6.7 billion from year-end 2019. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $20.9 billion, totaled $65.4 billion.

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Segment results reflect growing adoption of IBM's open hybrid cloud platform while clients continue to shift priorities to preserve cash and maintain operational stability.

Cloud Cognitive Software (includes Cloud Data Platforms which includes Red Hat, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) - revenues of $5.6 billion, up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud Data Platforms, grew 20 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications grew 1 percent (flat adjusting for currency), led by Security and Supply Chain. Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue grew more than 60 percent.

revenues of $5.6 billion, up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud Data Platforms, grew 20 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications grew 1 percent (flat adjusting for currency), led by Security and Supply Chain. Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue grew more than 60 percent. Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) - revenues of $4.0 billion, down 5 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 10 percent (up 9 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 190 basis points.

revenues of $4.0 billion, down 5 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 10 percent (up 9 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 190 basis points. Global Technology Services ( includes Infrastructure Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) revenues of $6.5 billion, down 4 percent. Cloud revenue up 9 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency).

( revenues of $6.5 billion, down 4 percent. Cloud revenue up 9 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency). Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) - revenues of $1.3 billion, down 15 percent (down 16 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in IBM Z and Storage Systems, reflecting the impact of product cycle dynamics.

revenues of $1.3 billion, down 15 percent (down 16 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in IBM Z and Storage Systems, reflecting the impact of product cycle dynamics. Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $273 million, down 20 percent, reflecting the wind-down of OEM commercial financing. Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.

Year-To-Date 2020 Results

Year-to-date results reflect transaction-related impacts associated with the Red Hat acquisition, which closed in July 2019.

Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $4.72 compared with $6.45 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 27 percent. Consolidated net income was $4.2 billion, down 27 percent year to year. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 totaled $53.3 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 2 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) compared with $55.4 billion for the first nine months of 2019.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $6.60 compared with $8.10 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 19 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.9 billion compared with $7.2 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 18 percent.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results; the possibility that the proposed separation of the managed infrastructure services unit of the company's Global Technology Services segment will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all, the possibility of disruption or unanticipated costs in connection with the proposed separation or the possibility that the separation will not achieve its intended benefits; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;

Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

adjusting for free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q20. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Cloud Cognitive Software 5,553 5,201 16,540 15,731 Global Business Services 3,965 4,160 11,992 12,513 Global Technology Services 6,462 6,700 19,245 20,412 Systems 1,257 1,481 4,477 4,562 Global Financing 273 343 837 1,100 Other 50 142 163 1,053 TOTAL REVENUE 17,560 18,028 53,253 55,370 GROSS PROFIT 8,430 8,336 25,052 25,388 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cloud Cognitive Software 77.1 74.5 76.6 76.0 Global Business Services 32.9 31.1 29.5 27.8 Global Technology Services 35.0 35.8 34.4 34.6 Systems 51.2 52.6 53.7 51.1 Global Financing 37.5 36.9 39.0 35.6 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 48.0 46.2 47.0 45.9 EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,647 5,024 15,849 15,171 R,D&E 1,515 1,553 4,722 4,393 Intellectual property and custom development income (134) (166) (453) (489) Other (income) and expense 253 (31) 614 (850) Interest expense 323 432 971 990 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,603 6,813 21,704 19,215 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,827 1,522 3,348 6,173 Pre-tax margin 10.4 8.4 6.3 11.1 Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes 128 (151) (888) 407 Effective tax rate 7.0 (9.9) (26.5) 6.6 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,698 1,673 4,237 5,766 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1) (1) (2) (5) NET INCOME 1,698 1,672 4,234 5,761 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations 1.89 1.87 4.72 6.46 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) TOTAL 1.89 1.87 4.72 6.45 Basic Continuing Operations 1.90 1.89 4.76 6.50 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) TOTAL 1.90 1.89 4.76 6.49 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 897.3 892.8 895.8 892.5 Basic 891.4 886.0 889.6 887.3

_____________________________ Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At September 30, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 14,393 8,172 Restricted cash 160 141 Marketable securities 1,200 696 Notes and accounts receivable trade, net 6,099 7,870 Short-term financing receivables, net 10,848 14,192 Other accounts receivable, net 923 1,733 Inventories 1,949 1,619 Deferred costs 2,084 1,896 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,188 2,101 Total Current Assets 39,845 38,420 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,958 10,010 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,715 4,996 Long-term financing receivables, net 6,423 8,712 Prepaid pension assets 7,636 6,865 Deferred costs 2,438 2,472 Deferred taxes 8,852 5,182 Goodwill 58,355 58,222 Intangibles, net 13,962 15,235 Investments and sundry assets 1,944 2,074 Total Assets 154,128 152,186 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes 2,375 2,839 Short-term debt 10,285 8,797 Accounts payable 3,985 4,896 Deferred income 11,681 12,026 Operating lease liabilities 1,336 1,380 Other liabilities 8,332 7,763 Total Current Liabilities 37,993 37,701 Long-term debt 55,129 54,102 Retirement related obligations 16,732 17,142 Deferred income 3,820 3,851 Operating lease liabilities 3,635 3,879 Other liabilities 15,484 14,526 Total Liabilities 132,794 131,202 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 56,366 55,895 Retained earnings 162,806 162,954 Treasury stock at cost (169,380) (169,413) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (28,584) (28,597) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 21,208 20,841 Noncontrolling interests 126 144 Total Equity 21,334 20,985 Total Liabilities and Equity 154,128 152,186

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: 4,286 3,619 12,337 11,319 15,789 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables 2,353 1,135 5,324 3,712 2,104 Capital Expenditures, Net (829) (681) (2,262) (1,725) (2,907) Free Cash Flow 1,104 1,803 4,751 5,882 10,778 Acquisitions (17) (32,587) (37) (32,630) (37) Divestitures (248) 39 510 927 658 Dividends (1,453) (1,436) (4,343) (4,269) (5,780) Share Repurchase (126) (1,361) Non-GF Debt 1,019 (4,967) 4,977 28,432 (663) Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt) 1,098 1,823 886 1,755 (160) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities 1,503 (35,451) 6,744 (1,265) 4,796

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income from Operations 1,698 1,672 4,234 5,761 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,683 1,669 4,996 4,409 Stock-based Compensation 222 220 658 468 Working Capital Other (1,670) (1,077) (2,874) (3,031) Global Financing A/R 2,353 1,135 5,324 3,712 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 4,286 3,619 12,337 11,319 Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds (829) (681) (2,262) (1,725) Divestitures, net of cash transferred (248) 39 510 927 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17) (32,587) (37) (32,630) Marketable Securities Other Investments, net 762 2,856 (680) 6,365 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (332) (30,373) (2,470) (27,064) Debt, net of payments proceeds (252) (6,608) 1,067 20,465 Dividends (1,453) (1,436) (4,343) (4,269) Common Stock Repurchases (126) (1,361) Common Stock Transactions Other 16 (7) (152) (118) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (1,689) (8,177) (3,428) 14,717 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 101 (378) (200) (352) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 2,366 (35,310) 6,239 (1,379)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 5,553 3,965 6,462 1,257 273 Internal 875 49 312 240 208 Total Segment Revenue 6,428 4,014 6,774 1,497 480 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,834 570 399 (37) 196 Pre-tax Margin 28.5 14.2 5.9 (2.5) 40.7 Change YTY Revenue External 6.8 (4.7) (3.6) (15.1) (20.5) Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 5.8 (5.8) (4.3) (16.0) (20.3)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services Systems Financing Revenue External 5,201 4,160 6,700 1,481 343 Internal 686 70 287 195 302 Total Segment Revenue 5,888 4,230 6,988 1,676 645 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,290 567 490 39 275 Pre-tax Margin 21.9 13.4 7.0 2.3 42.6

_____________________________ Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 16,540 11,992 19,245 4,477 837 Internal 2,431 150 911 628 660 Total Segment Revenue 18,971 12,142 20,155 5,106 1,497 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 4,475 1,203 471 (7) 566 Pre-tax Margin 23.6 9.9 2.3 (0.1) 37.8 Change YTY Revenue External 5.1 (4.2) (5.7) (1.9) (23.9) Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 5.7 (3.7) (4.6) (1.6) (22.8)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services Systems Financing Revenue External 15,731 12,513 20,412 4,562 1,100 Internal 2,135 213 879 528 884 Total Segment Revenue 17,865 12,726 21,291 5,091 1,983 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 5,082 1,154 1,000 (101) 803 Pre-tax Margin 28.4 9.1 4.7 (2.0) 40.5

_____________________________ Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 8,430 180 8,610 Gross Profit Margin 48.0 1.0 Pts 49.0 S,G&A 4,647 (279) 4,367 R,D&E 1,515 1,515 Other (Income) Expense 253 (1) (291) (39) Interest Expense 323 323 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,603 (280) (291) 6,032 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,827 460 291 2,578 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.4 2.6 Pts 1.7 Pts 14.7 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 128 102 54 (21) 263 Effective Tax Rate 7.0 2.7 Pts 1.3 Pts (0.8) Pts 10.2 Income from Continuing Operations 1,698 358 237 21 2,315 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 9.7 2.0 Pts 1.4 Pts 0.1 Pts 13.2 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 1.89 0.40 0.26 0.03 2.58

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 8,336 209 8,545 Gross Profit Margin 46.2 1.2 Pts 47.4 S,G&A 5,024 (451) 4,573 R,D&E 1,553 (53) 1,500 Other (Income) Expense (31) 10 (145) (166) Interest Expense 432 (24) 408 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,813 (518) (145) 6,150 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,522 727 145 2,395 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 8.4 4.0 Pts 0.8 Pts 13.3 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** (151) 142 16 (5) 1 Effective Tax Rate (9.9) 8.9 Pts 1.3 Pts (0.2) Pts 0.1 Income from Continuing Operations 1,673 586 130 5 2,394 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 9.3 3.3 Pts 0.7 Pts 0.0 Pts 13.3 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 1.87 0.66 0.14 0.01 2.68

_____________________________ Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 25,052 556 25,608 Gross Profit Margin 47.0 1.0 Pts 48.1 S,G&A 15,849 (849) 15,000 R,D&E 4,722 4,722 Other (Income) Expense 614 (2) (829) (217) Interest Expense 971 971 Total Expense Other (Income) 21,704 (851) (829) 20,024 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 3,348 1,407 829 5,584 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 6.3 2.6 Pts 1.6 Pts 10.5 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** (888) 312 119 128 (329) Effective Tax Rate (26.5) 12.3 Pts 6.1 Pts 2.3 Pts (5.9) Income from Continuing Operations 4,237 1,095 710 (128) 5,913 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 8.0 2.1 Pts 1.3 Pts (0.2) Pts 11.1 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 4.72 1.23 0.79 (0.14) 6.60

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 25,388 359 25,747 Gross Profit Margin 45.9 0.6 Pts 46.5 S,G&A 15,171 (724) 14,447 R,D&E 4,393 (53) 4,340 Other (Income) Expense (850) 152 (419) (1,118) Interest Expense 990 (228) 762 Total Expense Other (Income) 19,215 (853) (419) 17,942 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,173 1,212 419 7,805 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.1 2.2 Pts 0.8 Pts 14.1 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 407 245 82 (160) 575 Effective Tax Rate 6.6 2.1 Pts 0.7 Pts (2.0) Pts 7.4 Income from Continuing Operations 5,766 967 338 160 7,230 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.4 1.7 Pts 0.6 Pts 0.3 Pts 13.1 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 6.46 1.08 0.38 0.18 8.10

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Trailing Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Change YTY Change YTY Change YTY Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency Cloud Total IBM Total IBM Cloud Revenue as reported 19.2 (2.6) (3.8) 22.2 Impact from divested businesses 1.0 Pts 0.4 Pts 1.5 Pts 1.8 Pts Currency impact (1.3) Pts (0.9) Pts 0.7 Pts 0.6 Pts Revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP) 18.9 (3.1) (1.6) 24.6

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Red Hat Revenue, Normalized for Historical Comparability Change YTY Red Hat Revenue GAAP growth rate (1) 163 Impact from Red Hat revenue prior to acquisition (2) (26) Pts Impact from purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (3) (120) Pts Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP) 17 Impact from currency (1) Pts Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability and adjusting for currency (non-GAAP) 16

(1) Represents change in GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment.

(2) Red Hat revenue was included in IBM's consolidated results beginning July 9, 2019. Revenue for July 1 July 8, 2019 represents pre-acquisition Red Hat standalone revenue and is included for computing year over year change purposes.

(3) Represents change in the third-quarter 2020 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.

