Siemon Introduces Incoming Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Connecticut, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to introduce Kevin M. Gokey as the company's incoming Chief Financial Officer. Gokey joined Siemon on October 5, 2020 and will work alongside Siemon's current CFO, Tom Costello, until Costello's retirement at the end of the year - formally assuming the CFO position effective January 1, 2021.

Coming to Siemon from CohnReznick LLP, a leading US accounting, tax and business advisory firm, Gokey's 18 years of extensive and wide-ranging public accounting experience is uniquely suited to the Siemon CFO role. As a partner at CohnReznick, Gokey not only provided hands-on financial advisory services and business guidance to numerous consumer, hospitality, manufacturing, and distribution clients, he also worked directly with Siemon leadership for over 10 years as a trusted business advisor.

"While we would be delighted to have a CFO of Kevin's caliber under any circumstances, his direct knowledge of Siemon's business model, corporate structure, and the global network infrastructure market make him a one-of-a kind fit for the company," explained Tom Costello, Siemon's current CFO. "And as if his resume wasn't enough, I've had the pleasure of working directly with Kevin for 10 years and have total trust in his judgement, work ethic, and strategic vision for Siemon. In a sense, we've been interviewing him as a CFO candidate for years."

Gokey, a Connecticut native who earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in accounting at the University of Connecticut, is particularly proud to join a leading global organization with such strong local community roots.

"Like most people in the industry, I admire Siemon's ability to maintain its focus on innovation and manufacturing excellence through five generations of stable family leadership here in Connecticut," said Gokey. "But working so closely with the Siemon management team, I have had the unique opportunity to experience their commitment to continued improvement and their forward-looking, adaptable approach to changing global market needs. Siemon has been ahead of the curve and growing for nearly 120 years, and there's no end in sight. I am honored and excited to be a part of that." Gokey also wished to join the entire Siemon team in expressing thanks and appreciation for current CFO, Tom Costello.

"I have genuinely enjoyed working with Tom these past 20 years," offered company president and CEO, Carl Siemon. "Beyond his great sense of humor, Tom has been a trusted advisor. Whenever I have needed a second opinion, Tom's office has been my first stop. He has complete integrity, great business judgement, and a level-headed approach to all situations. He is an effective communicator and analyst, and Tom always makes the greater good his top priority. The Siemon Company was very lucky the day Tom Costello applied for the CFO position. Tom recommended Kevin Gokey as his successor, and I am sure that Kevin will continue the tradition of CFO excellence to the benefit of our customers, employees, suppliers, and shareholders."

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long- standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.



Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1230691/Siemon_Logo.jpg