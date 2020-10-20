The global autonomous mobile robots market size is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005561/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Autonomous mobile robots offer better ROI compared to traditional systems such as forklifts in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing applications. Autonomous mobile robots are backed with advanced technologies such as machine learning logic, human-machine collaboration, and environmental analysis. They help end-users reduce labor costs and comply with stringent regulations regarding difficult working conditions. Moreover, the drop in the cost of equipment, components such as sensors, and the cost of integration have made them more affordable for end-users. All these factors are increasing the preference for autonomous mobile robots among end-users, thereby driving the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major autonomous mobile robots market growth came from the aerospace and defense segment in 2019. This is due to an increase in defense budgets by countries across the world.

North America was the largest market for autonomous mobile robots in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing investments in innovation and R&D by the government, private sectors, and academia on the exploration of technology related to surveillance robots.

The global autonomous mobile robots market is fragmented. BA Systemes SAS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this autonomous mobile robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global autonomous mobile robots market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/autonomous-mobile-robots-market-industry-analysis

Miniaturization of sensors will be a key market trend

The growing trend of miniaturization in the electronic industry has reduced the size and cost of sensors, which has subsequently reduced the price of autonomous robots. This has increased the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across various applications such as logistics, delivery, surveillance, and other applications. Therefore, the miniaturization of sensors is expected to positively influence the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous mobile robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous mobile robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous mobile robots market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture and mining Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BA Systemes SAS

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots AS

OMRON Corp.

QinetiQ Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005561/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/