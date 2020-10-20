Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that LED Luks a European manufacturer of LED luminaires, has adopted Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for private kindergarten facilities' lighting in Slovenia to support children's learning and eye health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005912/en/

(Fig.1) SunLike natural spectrums for Morning Noon Evening Colors (Graphic: Business Wire)

In cooperation with LED Luks, Seoul Semiconductor has developed the optimal SunLike Series LED designs based on the natural spectrum light source for the lighting. With SunLike Series natural spectrum LED technology, LED Luks has used lighting brand "ARUN" to support children's concentration and relaxation with an optimal smart solution for remotely and automatically adjusting the color temperature and dimming representing the light from noon to evening.

The light in noon color mode helps children's brains more alert and also improve academic performance. The light in the evening color mode makes them more creative and feel relaxed. It also provides high sleep quality by promoting melatonin, thus encouraging the production of growth hormone and boosting memory and immunity. Human body produces growth hormone up to 80% of the daily GH production during sleep. Deep, non-REM sleep helps human brain to wash away waste and to regenerate cells, supporting immunity.

Earth is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. With natural sunlight, under which all animals on the earth have evolved over 3.9 billion years, plants over 450 million years, insects over 360 million years, and humans over 7 million years. Based on circle of day month year, human's DNA has evolved and a circadian rhythm is internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle based on 24-hour body clock that natural sunlight affects.

SunLike Series LEDs are the world's first technology and have been recognized as an innovative technology that produces light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight by a total of ten global lighting awards held in Korea, Europe, China, and the US over the past three years. Based on the results of a comprehensive sleep study conducted by Professor Christian Cajochen and his colleagues at the University of Basel in Switzerland, LED light sources with the same measured intensity and correlated color temperature (CCT), but different spectral output, can have different effects on human behavior and physiology. The study, published in the Journal of Lighting Research Technology on March 24, 2019, found "evidence that daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers." According to the results of a study done by the Bio-Information Laboratory of Seoul National University Hospital in July of 2018, SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been shown to reduce eye discomfort and improve sleep patterns. In addition, Seoul Semiconductor has been conducting experiments on protection from myopia and students' learning and concentration with influential university research teams in Europe and the US for three years, and is expected to announce the study results in the second half of 2020.

"Young people who spend long hours of indoor study and the lack of exposure to daylight particularly need to use a better quality of LED lighting which closely matches natural spectrum of sunlight," said Carlo Romiti, Europe sales Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor. "We believe that Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs will be necessary technology for human-centric lighting to support human health, well-being and better performance of daily life, children's healthy growth as well with three beneficial effects in contrast to conventional LEDs: Better Study, Better Eye Health and Better Immunity."

Introduced in June 2017, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced light source that combine the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being" its original concept. The sunlight spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. TRI-R is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., LTD.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phone, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005912/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jeonghee Kim

Tel: +82-70-4391-8311

Email: jeonghee.kim@seoulsemicon.com