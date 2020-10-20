Cognigy recognized by Gründer.de as one of 20 startups with significant growth in 2020

Cognigy, a global leader in Conversational AI, has been recognized as a Top 20 Most Successful Startup in Germany by Gründer.de.

With the largest population in Europe and a diversified economy, Germany is a leading hub in Europe for startups and tech companies. The number of investments in German startups today total several billion euros, producing many promising companies from various industries. Gründer.de selected companies that have been able to develop rapidly, accelerate expansion and achieve a level of success in the past year.

"To be recognized in the top 20 out of 6,000 startups in Germany reflects the outstanding talents and dedication of our team and partners," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. "We're proud to be named alongside such market-leading companies."

In four years Cognigy.AI has become a globally trusted and recognized brand for enterprise-level Conversational AI. Backed by international investors, Cognigy has been able to accelerate its growth, with offices today in San Francisco, Sydney, Tokyo and Seoul.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in Conversational AI to support customer service automation. Its low-code platform, Cognigy.AI, enables enterprises to automate contact centers for customer and employee communications using intelligent voice- and chatbots. With precise, reliable intent recognition, human-like dialogs and seamless integration into backend systems, Cognigy.AI creates superior user experiences and helps companies reduce support costs. Cognigy.AI is available in SaaS and on-premise environments and supports conversations in any language and on any channel including phone, webchat, SMS and mobile apps. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes Daimler, Bosch, Henkel, Lufthansa, Salzburg AG and many more. Learn more at cognigy.com.

