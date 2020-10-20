Shaan Rais, CEO of BrandedLikeALeader, Announces His 8-Week Program to Transform Black Entrepreneurs into Brand Leaders

As a Leadership Development Expert and Industrial and Organizational Psychologist, Rais is Devoted to Motivating Others to Take Ownership of their Own Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Shaan Rais, CEO of BrandedLikeALeader and an executive coach, professional speaker, leadership development expert and industrial and organizational psychologist, is pleased to announce the launch of his 8-week program that will help transform Black Entrepreneurs into brand leaders.

To learn more about the course, whose mission statement is "Don't prospect, position," and/or to register, please visit https://www.shaanrais.com/.

Through his work as a keynote speaker, Rais is passionate about motivating leaders to not only take ownership of their own development but also to revolutionize others in the organization and in their personal lives.

In his newest course, the inaugural BrandedLikeALeader 8-week master class, Rais hopes to teach others how to get great results through personal branding, marketing and advertising. As a spokesperson for the course noted, Rais has already had first-hand experience with his own course and has found it to be very effective.

"Conducted as an experiment and proving his theory true, Shaan used an organic approach based on authenticity and value to curate the program and earn $450,000 within less than 90 days, primarily on Facebook alone, without one ad," the spokesperson noted, adding that in the new course he will teach participants a number of skills, including how to speak with crystal clarity and only to their ideal clients.

In addition, Rais will also teach participants how to work on themselves, which includes getting group coaching and attending workshops.

"The first piece I call Personal Will and Discipline Development. Through this process you learn to cultivate habits that will turn your influence into Leadership," Rais said, adding that he feels that before people can effectively lead others, they must first be able to lead themselves.

"These frameworks, these protocols that Shaan comes up with are phenomenal. They work. And from a leadership perspective, I fully recommend, I fully endorse him," says Kendall Ficklin, peer of Shaan Rais, and successful black entrepreneur.

Rais believes strongly that everyone has the ability to recreate themselves-over and over if need be-and to be self-aware.

"By identifying these strengths and learning to leverage capacity to Grow and Change, leaders are better equipped to coach their people to greatness and their organization to success," he said.

About Shaan Rais:

Shaan Rais, CEO of BrandedLikeALeader, is a Speaker and Executive Coach with a Master's Degree in Evidence-Based Coaching, and another Master's Degree in Org. Development and Change. His passion and purpose is to take the world by storm with his time-tested leadership principles and values, evidence-based content and high-voltage online course and presentations. Learn more about his 8-week program that is transforming Black Entrepreneurs into Brand Leaders by visiting: https://www.shaanrais.com/.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7029358906

SOURCE: Shaan Rais

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611261/Shaan-Rais-CEO-of-BrandedLikeALeader-Announces-His-8-Week-Program-to-Transform-Black-Entrepreneurs-into-Brand-Leaders