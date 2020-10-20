Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital: A Breakthrough Innovative Treatment for Allergic Rhinitis - Herbal Irrigation Nasal Therapy (HINT)

CHIAYI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Many studies in the past have reported that nasal irrigation is an effective therapy for rhinitis and sinusitis. However, saline nasal irrigation can only physically clean dust and secretions in the nose and the effect is often short-lived to controlling symptoms persistently. In addition, salty and bitter taste after nasal irrigation often reduce the patient's willingness to keep use the treatment.

Otolaryngologist Geng-He Chang from the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Chiayi, Taiwan conducted serial research and development with Chinese physicians and pharmacists to develop the "Herbal Nasal Irrigation Therapy". This therapy uses herbal extracts with anti-inflammatory effect to clean the nasal cavity via nasal irrigation method. In addition to the original physical cleaning function of nasal irrigation, the herbal essence remaining in the nasal cavity can continue to work an anti-inflammatory effect and form a protective film to enhance the ability of irritant-resistance of the nasal cavity. Besides, the herbal solution used for nasal irrigation was designed to have a sweet taste and fragrant smell and it can also relieve phlegm and moisturize the throat to improve the acceptance of use.

Dr. Geng-He Chang Herbal indicated the herbal nasal irrigation therapy was based on cellular experiments, the most suitable and safe combination of herbal extracts had been explored, and its effect and safety were determined through complex animal experiments. This designed herbal solution for nasal irrigation is clear and golden in appearance, which greatly enhances user acceptance.

The serial studies passed the clinical trials approved by the Institutional Review Board of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The results showed that the effect of herbal nasal irrigation therapy was significantly better than that of normal saline and steroids in terms of the speed and degree of improvement of subjective symptoms and objective examination.

Dr. Geng-He Chang pointed out that patients with allergic rhinitis often cause nasal mucosal bleeding due to excessive blowing of the nose, increased mucosal gland swelling, nasal congestion caused by hypertrophy of the turbinate, and postnasal discharge to the throat causing night cough and sleep disturbance, and even easily cause complications such as sinusitis and asthma. Continuous endoscopy shows that bleeding points, swollen glands, turbinate swelling (top row below figures), and postnasal discharge (bottom row below figures) were significantly improved after one month of the herbal nasal irrigation therapy. The patient's symptoms were also greatly relieved, which greatly improves the quality of life.

Herbal nasal irrigation therapy was mainly invented by Dr. Geng-He Chang from the Department of Otolaryngology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Chiayi, Taiwan. Professor Ching-Yuan Wu and Professor Yao-Hsu Yang of the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Yu-Shih Lin, the director of the Pharmacy Department, jointly developed this novel therapy. The innovative therapy had obtained a Taiwanese invention patent and won the Taiwan National Innovation Award. In addition, this therapy has also received high support and recognition from the Chinese and Western academia in Taiwan.

