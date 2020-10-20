Sdiptech AB (publ) brings forward publication of the interim report for third quarter to October 22nd, 2020

Press release

20 October 2020, 08:00

Sdiptech brings forward publication of the interim report for third quarter to October 22nd, 2020

Sdiptech has decided to bring forward the publication of the interim report for the third quarter, as the completion of the report has been faster than expected. New date for publication is Thursday October 22nd, 2020. The previously announced time was Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Sdiptech will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 08:00 CEST and invites you to a presentation via a webcast on the same date at 14.00 CEST. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the interim report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/q3/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se , before the start of the presentation.







For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se . Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 20 October 2020 at 08:00 CEST.

Attachment