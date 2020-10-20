

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for September. Economists forecast prices to fall 1.4 percent annually, after easing 1.2 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the pound, it was steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 124.25 against the yen, 1.0714 against the franc, 0.9097 against the pound and 1.1775 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



