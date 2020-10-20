Refinancing of the senior secured "green" notes due 2023

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions, an issue of Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, to refinance its outstanding €550 million 3.625% senior secured "green" notes due 20231

In line with Getlink's focus on sustainability, the new notes will be classified as "Green Bonds"2. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the new notes to redeem the 2023 notes and finance capital expenditure in relation to ElecLink and/or other eligible "green" assets.

The New Notes will not be made available to retail investors.

Getlink has appointed BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International to be the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Société Générale to be the joint bookrunner, for the New Notes Offering.

Results of the New Notes Offering will be confirmed towards the end of the week.

_________________________ 1 The Notes have been callable since 1 October 2020. 2 The New Notes will meet the criteria of the International Capital Markets Association's Green Bond Principles (the "Green Bond Principles"), as certified by DNV GL Business Assurance Services UK Limited ("DNV"); which has issued a positive opinion on their eligibility. In 2018, the 2023 Notes were also confirmed by DNV to constitute "green" bonds within the meaning of the Green Bond Principles.

