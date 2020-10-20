NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 16 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampere Tramway Oy and the City of Tampere have appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for tramway related work in Finland.

The contract is an extension of the ongoing alliance contract where NRC Finland's share of the extension is approximately EUR 16 million. The alliance consists of NRC Group Finland, YIT, Sweco and AFRY.

The alliance parties will jointly build a new tramline between Pyynikintori and Santalahti in Southern Finland and will involve construction of double tram tracks, tram stops, supply stations and bridges. The work will commence in November 2020 and the project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

The contract also includes an option for a second phase of the project, to be decided by 2022 when the required water fill permits is lawful.

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with the alliance in the second phase. The alliance is an experienced team and committed to deliver new sustainable solutions to the City of Tampere. This extension demonstrates our strong position in Finland and unique competencies within light rail projects ", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

