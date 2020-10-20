Google Jamboard made more affordable with Covid-19 keeping more employees at home

Organizations can easily start meetings through video conferencing solutions

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a second wave of the Covid-19 virus urging authorities to tighten restrictions on bars, public places and companies to keep rates of infections under control, BenQ Europe is now making Google Jamboard more accessible for corporations. For a limited time, the plug-and-play Jamboard video conferencing and digital collaboration is available for 50% off MSRP.

"We recognize that organizations are under a tremendous amount of pressure to keep functioning and follow regulations to work from home as much as possible", says Alan Huang, Business Manager of BenQ Europe. BenQ is the exclusive enterprise partner for Google Jamboard and an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions.

Jamboard makes it easy for teams to engage and share ideas

Huang: "As the coronavirus is spreading again across various European countries urging authorities to impose stricter restrictions that limit people's movements, companies continue to look for the best ways for interaction using digital solutions. That is why we've lowered the cost of the Jamboard to make it even more affordable to outfit companies quickly."

As a complete solution for the modern digital workplace, Jamboard makes it easy for teams to engage, interact and submit work. Ideal for collaborating no matter where employees are based. Using Google Meet, anyone can launch a meeting through a video conference directly from the Jamboard with a tap of the app or the meeting reminder on their calendar, quickly bringing in colleagues working from home or elsewhere. An easy solution for organizations who cannot host physical meetings because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Google Jamboards works best with a 55-inch 4K UHD multitouch display. The tools are intuitive and simple to learn, and the various drawing, writing, and sketching options encourage creativity.

50% discounts

With a second wave of Covid-19 spreading in several European countries, BenQ now offers a discount of 50%, the lowest discount ever to support organizations to work with modern digital workplaces seamlessly. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free speaker mic.

More information about the Google Jamboard and this limited-time promotion is available via this link.

To find out more information about Jamboard, please visit: BenQ Jamboard product page or send us an email via jamboard@benq.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314485/BenQ_Google_Jamboard_Limited_Offer.jpg