Stockholm, October 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in BoMill AB's shares (short name BOMILL) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrial sector. BoMill is the 48th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. BoMill is a company with profound know-how within quality sorting of wheat, durum wheat, barley and oats using high precision, single kernel sorting technology. The company's vision is to be the world leading provider and partner for grain quality sorting solutions, based on the composition and structure of each individual kernel. The BoMill head office is in the University town of Malmö, Sweden. The company sells quality sorting technology and know-how throughout Europe, North America and China, using its own sales organization or distributors. "It has been great to experience the significant interest in BoMill," said Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of Bomill. "It is clear that many have realized the potential in our product offering, which can contribute to more sustainable and resource-efficient agriculture while meeting the consumer's growing demands for quality. We look forward to operating as a listed company, with the opportunities that follow." "We are excited to welcome BoMill to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "With a solid vision and clear leadership within its industry, BoMill is a perfect showcase of Nasdaq First North Growth Market position as a leading European market for small and medium sized enterprises." BoMill has appointed Svensk Kapitalmarknadsförsäkring AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com