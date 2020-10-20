CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.10.2020;Das Instrument RISA AU000000PUR3 PURSUIT MINLS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2020

The instrument RISA AU000000PUR3 PURSUIT MINLS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2020

