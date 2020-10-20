

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic (BVIC.L) said it reached agreement with PepsiCo for a new and exclusive 20-year franchise bottling agreement for the production, distribution, marketing and sales of its carbonated soft drink brands - including Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew - in Great Britain.



The company noted that the new agreement extends the relationship, which commenced in 1987, to 31 December 2040 and includes the Rockstar energy brand, for which Britvic would take responsibility from November 1, 2020.



Britvic also announced its intent for all plastic bottles in GB to be made from 100% recycled plastic or rPET by the end of 2022 - three years earlier than originally planned, and ahead of the previous target of 50%. This would cover the entire GB portfolio of Britvic-owned and PepsiCo brands, and demonstrates both companies' commitment to sustainability and to a healthier planet, Britvic said.



Following better-than-expected trading across the peak summer period, Britvic noted that it expects full year 2020 adjusted EBIT to be slightly ahead of current market consensus.



