NAHA Corp. (CEO: Kim Na-yeon) announced entry to the European market with NAHA BRUSH, which had been produced and sold only in Korea. Starting with the European market, NAHA Corp. will accelerate the export of its product throughout the world.

The NAHA BRUSH is developed with the patented technology, air hole, which is extra holes without bristles, let heat and air pass through, helping users style their hair for bouncy curls fast. NAHA BRUSH is available in either a high-quality beech tree handle or a rubber handle type. The product lineup ranges from a brush with a 9mm roll to that with a 43mm roll in diameter.

NAHA Corp., a company specializing in hair beauty, has been developing only hair brushes over the last 45 years. NAHA BRUSH has been developed with the patented technology, "air hole," which is an outcome of NAHA Corp.'s effort for R&D. The air holes, which are extra holes without bristles, let heat and air pass through, helping users style their hair for bouncy curls fast.

Natural boar bristles remove any foreign substances from the hair and keep the hair looking shiny. The ceramic-coated aluminum barrel and the heat-resistant silver nano nylon pins provide an antibacterial effect. In addition, the wavy handle made of a beech tree offers a comfortable grip. NAHA BRUSH is available in either a high-quality beech tree handle or a rubber handle type. The product lineup ranges from a brush with a 9mm roll to that with a 43mm roll in diameter.

"The K-beauty craze is widespread in Europe. In line with the popularity of K-pop stars, their makeup and fashion styles are affecting European consumers," said Kim Na-yeon, the CEO of NAHA Corp. "Hairstyle completes a look. In hair beauty, NAHA BRUSH is playing an important role."

