Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla

Former Unilever Chief Sustainability Officer and Coca Cola VP, Environment & Water Resources joins Xampla as Chair

Xampla is a Cambridge University spin-out that creates natural alternatives to single-use plastic

A FORMER board member of one of the world's biggest companies and White House climate change advisor has joined a Cambridge University start-up making plastic from peas.

As Unilever's Chief Sustainability Officer Jeff Seabright is credited with turning one of the world's largest multi-nationals into a leader in sustainability.

But he has gone from leading the sustainability operations of a company with an annual turnover of £50bn across 155,000 staff in 190 countries and 400 household name products, to a company with no sales, no products and 10 staff.

Mr Seabright said: "We've known we've had a plastic crisis for a long time. But the biggest problem with plastic is also its biggest strength. Its durability is great when you are protecting your product and a nightmare afterwards. The great conundrum has been to find a product that is cheap and durable without lasting forever on our planet.

"Xampla is the most exciting innovation I have worked on. It has potential to have a positive impact on a global scale and is a ground breaking solution for industries in desperate need of natural alternatives to plastic. I am very pleased to be joining as Chair at this critical time."

Mr Seabright will bring Xampla a raft of environmental and commercial expertise from a two-decades long career in sustainability.

Before joining Unilever he was Vice President of Environment & Water Resources at Coca Cola. He also led the Clinton White House Task Force on Climate Change.

Mr Seabright will champion Xampla's sustainability efforts as it brings its natural plastic alternatives to market.

Xampla has created the world's first plant protein material for commercial use, aiming to eradicate the need for single-use plastics.

Its bio-based materials, some made from pea protein, decompose naturally and fully without harming the environment.

At the same time Xampla has become the UK's first university spin-out to be accredited B Corp status.

Developed over 15 years at the University of Cambridge, Xampla's mission is to replace everyday plastics including bags, sachets, flexible packaging films, edible labels and microplastics used in homecare and personal products.

Its first range of products will be launched in 2021.

Xampla CEO Simon Hombersley said: "Jeff's appointment has come at a pivotal point for the company. We are designing our products to meet the sustainability requirements of major companies like Unilever, and Jeff's experience and leadership will ensure sustainability is our focus as we scale our business.

Dr Elaine Loukes, Investment Director, Cambridge Enterprise said: "We couldn't be more pleased by the news of Xampla's continued success. Xampla originated at Cambridge University and we continue to work closely with the team.

"Impact is of the utmost importance to us, and Xampla is a prime example of a technology created at the University being developed through a commercial spin-out to make the world a better place. We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Xampla with Mr Seabright at the helm."

Professor Andy Neely, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise and Business Relations, University of Cambridge, said: "The University of Cambridge is committed to seeking innovative solutions to the climate crisis. Companies like Xampla that apply cutting-edge University research to solving urgent environmental problems - and which have the potential to achieve impact at scale - have a vital role to play in global efforts to achieve a zero-carbon future."

Kate Sandle, B Lab UK's Director of Programmes and Engagement, said: "Xampla is a B Corp through and through - a business that meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability to balance profit for purpose.

"It's fantastic that a university spin-out has been able to achieve this. I'm sure with Jeff Seabright as Chair, Xampla will go on to do even more fantastic work helping people and planet."

About Jeff Seabright

Jeff Seabright is Co-Founder of IMAGINE, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever and former VP, Environment & Water Resources at Coca Cola.

Mr Seabright has been a Board Member at the National Council on Science & Environment; the World Environment Centre; Erb Institute for Global Social Enterprise, University of Michigan ; and is Vice-Chair of the Global Agenda Council on Water Security, World Economic Forum.

About Xampla

Xampla is a spin-out from the University of Cambridge . Its Supramolecular Engineered Protein has been developed over the past 15 years.

Xampla uses plant-protein to replace synthetic materials and polymers. It enables companies to produce end-products that meet changing consumer and regulatory requirements.

Its next generation material performs like synthetic polymers, but decomposes naturally and fully without harming the environment.

· Its first products including microcapsules and films will be launched in 2021.

About B Corp

B Corps are for-profit businesses which commit to create a material positive impact on society and the environment through their operations.

B Corp Certification is administered by Standards Analysts at the non-profit B Lab.

Xampla was accredited B Corp status on 02 September 2020 .

