The following bond loans issued by AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer will have a new last trading date. ISIN New Last Trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0006758561 2021-03-17 ---------------------------------- SE0012481349 2024-06-12 ---------------------------------- SE0013381571 2025-06-11 ---------------------------------- SE0009383664 2026-06-17 ---------------------------------- SE0013486156 2030-06-12 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050