Wood Chipper Machines Market Size Worth $472.0 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wood chipper machines market size is expected to reach USD 472.0 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising use of wood chipping machines for reducing tree trunks and branches into woodchips is likely to drive the demand for wood chipping machines.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, the drum wood chipper machines segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the factors such as superior quality chips, extended wear, and easy maintenance offered by the product

The paper and pulp end-use industry accounted for almost 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019 due to rising demand for disc wood chippers that offer uniform-sized wood chips that are used as a raw material in the paper and pulp industry

Europe accounted for 30.7% share of the overall revenue in 2019 on account of augmenting demand for disc and drum chippers used on the ends of wood logs for chipping in the forestry sector

The U.S. dominated the North American market by accounting for 73.2% share of the overall revenue in 2019 owing to the exponential demand for mobile disc wood chippers that are majorly used for producing pulp chips

The market is extremely fragmented due to the presence of a wide array of domestic as well as global manufacturers

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Wood Chipper Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Drum, Disc), By End-use (Paper & Pulp, Forestry & Biomass, Timber Factories & Sawmills), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wood-chipper-machines-market

Increasing demand for woodchips that are used as a biomass solid fuel is likely to propel the demand for various types of chippers, including drum, disc, and screw wood chippers, across the globe. Furthermore, the growing utilization of woodchips as raw material for producing wood pulp is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Advancement in the global forestry industry is expected to propel the demand for a wide array of wood chippers over the forecast period. The extensive demand for wood chipping machines across multiple industries, including paper and pulp, forestry, and furniture, for chipping wood that is used as a raw material is anticipated to drive the market.

The market growth is expected to bolster in the years to come owing to the extensive usage of the product in removing the unnecessary shrubs and branches that are likely to reluctantly result in the landfill. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of wood chippers in different sizes and designs is making the product suitable for various end-use industries, thereby fueling market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wood chipper machines market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Wood Chipper Machines Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Drum



Disc



Others

Wood Chipper Machines End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Forestry & Biomass



Paper & Pulp



Timber Factories & Sawmills



Construction



Others

Wood Chipper Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Wood Chipper Machines Market

Terex

Morbark

Bandit

Vermeer

MTD Products

Peterson

J.P. Carlton

ECHO Bear Cat

MTD Products

Patriot

Brucks

Zenoah

Weifang Fred Machinery

China Foma (Group)

(Group) Rivim

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Steel Pipes & Tubes Market- Increasing oil & gas production owing to the demand from the transportation industry is one of the prominent growth drivers for the market. The oil & gas industry is the major consumer segment for steel pipes & tubes.

Aerial Work Platform Market- Increasing government investment in the private sector, growing private investment in the real-estate sector, and rapid infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to surge market growth over the coming years.

region are anticipated to surge market growth over the coming years. Electric Vehicle Insulation Market- Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of green vehicles is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg