TIGA Announces The 2020 Games Industry Awards Finalists

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, has announced the list of finalists for the TIGA Games Industry Awards, ahead of the virtual ceremony which will be streamed live on 24, 25th and 26thNovember 2020.

This year's finalists are as follows:

1. Best Action and Adventure Game

Dotemu: Streets of Rage 4 Hi-Rez Studios: Rogue Company Ion Lands: Cloudpunk Kwalee: Sneak Thief 3D Playtonic Games: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: THE LAST OF US PART 2 SUPERHOT Sp. Z o. o.: Superhot Mind Control Delete The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus Unfold Games: DARQ

2. Best Arcade Game

Ant Workshop: Dead End Job Dotemu: Streets of Rage Gunfish Games: Nerve Kwalee: Crazy Shopping Kwalee: Jetpack Jump: Milky Tea: HyperBrawl Tournament Rebellion: Zombie Army 4: Dead War Sold Out: Radical Rabbit Stew Team 17 Digital: Golf With Your Friends

3. Best Casual Game

Kwalee: Draw It Next Studios: Biped Outplay Entertainment: Craft Candy Blast Shadowlair Games: Fuzzball Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sumo Sheffield : Spyder Supersolid: Snake Rivals Team 17 Digital: Moving Out The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus

4. Best Social Game

Dotemu: Streets of Rage Lockwood Publishing: Avakin Life Marmalade Game Studio: The Game of Life PlayFusion: Lightseekers PlayFusion: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions Supersolid: Home Street

5. Best Educational or Serious Game

Idea Games: Other Wordly Lowtek Games: A Familiar Fairytale: Dyslexic text Based Adventures MangaHigh: Minus Miners NatWest: Island Saver BBC Bitesize: My First Day at School BBC Bitesize: Karate Cats Maths BBC Bitesize: Galaxy Pugs Playerthree: Ben 10 Omnicode Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams

6. Best Puzzle Game

Curve Digital: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Hidden Layer Games: Inmost Kinoro Games: Hello Human Kwalee: Line Up: Draw the Criminal Lykke Studios: Tint Lozange Lab: Rip Them Off Mighty Polygon: Relicta Playerthree: Ben 10 Omnicode SFB Game: Tangle Tower

7. Best Racing Game

Codemasters: DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition Codemasters: Project CARS 3 Codemasters: F1 2020 Happy Volcano: You Suck at Parking Kwalee: Off the Rails 3D Kwalee: OverTake Sumo Nottingham : Hotshot Racing

8. Best Role Playing Game

Brave at Night: Yes, Your Grace Complete Control: Nick World Jr for Nick Jr International Hobo: Silk Lockwood Publishing: Avakin Life Playstack: Mortal Shell Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Ghost of Tsushima

9. Best Strategy Game

Auroch Digital: Megaquarium: Creative Assembly: A Total War Saga: Troy Gamecraft Studios: Rogue Summoner Lozange Lab: Rip Them Off MangaHigh: Slime Studio Perchang Limited: Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower PlayFusion: Warmhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions

10. Creativity in Games Award

Foam Sword: Knights and Bikes Hidden Layer Games: Inmost Ion Lands: Cloudpunk Kingblade Games: Do Not Buy This Game Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams Unit 2 Games: Crayta Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media, Little Jade Productions: The Complex 3-Fold Games: Before I Forget

11. Heritage in Games Award

Codemasters: F1 2020 Dovetail Games: Train Sim World 2 Future Games of London : Hungry Shark World Marmalade Game Studio: The Game of Life 2 Inkle: Pendragon International Hobo: Silk Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: MediEvil Wales Interactive: Maid of Sker 3-Fold Games Ltd: Before I Forget

12. Best VR/AR Game

Fireproof Games: The Room VR: A Dark Matter nDreams: Phantom: Covert Ops PlayFusion: Lightseekers Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Marvel's Iron Man Superbright: In Death: Unchained Thoughtfish GmbH: Farmstead

13. Diversity Award

BAME in Games Dovetail Games IHDC Kwalee Payload Studios Putting the G Into Gaming Supermassive Games Testronic: 50% Initiative Women in Games

14. Best Audio Design

Codemasters: F1 2020 Playtonic Games: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Rebellion: Zombie Army 4: Dead War Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Concrete Genie Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: The Last of Us Part 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Ghost of Tsushima Sumo Sheffield : Spyder Unique Horn Studios: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

15. Best Visual Design

Atomhawk: XCOM: Chimera Squad Codemasters: F1 2020 Foam Sword: Knights and Bikes Future Games of London : Hungry Shark World Rebellion: Zombie Army Trilogy Rebellion: Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams Sumo Sheffield : Spyder The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus

16. Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Atomhawk Liquid Crimson Realtime UK Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

17. Audio Services Supplier

Tazman-Audio Side Audio Pitstop Productions Soundcuts Universally Speaking

18. Best Education Initiative and Talent Development

Atomhawk Curzon Software House ( Birmingham City University) Grads in Games IHDC Next Gen Skills Academy Staffordshire University Sumo Digital The Centre for Digital Entertainment University of the West of England

19. Best Educational Institution

Birmingham City University Bournemouth University Norwich University Staffordshire University University of Gloucestershire University of Greenwich University of Hertfordshire University of Portsmouth University of the West of England

20. Best Studio 2020: Large

Codemasters Dovetail Games Kwalee Lockwood Publishing nDreams Rebellion Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe/Media Molecule Sumo Sheffield Supermassive Games

21. Best Studio 2020: Small

Lab42 Nomad Games Payload Studios PlayFusion Red Kite Games Sketchbook Games The Chinese Room Unit 2 Games

22. Outstanding Leadership Award

Mark Backler , CEO Sketchbook Games Halli Bjornsson , CEO Lockwood Publishing David Darling, CBE CEO of Kwalee Mark Gerhard , CEO PlayFusion Jason Kingsley OBE and Chris Kingsley OBE Rebellion Patrick O'Luanaigh , CEO nDreams Frank Sagnier , CEO Codemasters Erik Hittenhausen, Chief Service Officer, Testronic Vickie Peggs , CEO Universally Speaking Liz Prince , CEO Amiqus

23. Best Publisher

Codemasters Curve Digital Kwalee Rebellion Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

24. Best Legal Services Supplier

Eaton Smith LLP Stevens & Bolton LLP Wiggin LLP

25. Best QA Provider

GlobalStep Testronic Universally Speaking

26. Best Recruitment Agency

Aardvark Swift Amiqus Big Planet

27. Best Tax and Accountancy Firm

MHA Henderson Loggie MMP Tax Ltd RSM

28. Best Technical Innovation

Codemasters Nomad Games Playfusion Simul Sumo Sheffield Tazman Audio Unit 2 Games

29. Best Services Provider

Atomhawk Big Planet Games Jobs Direct Liquid Crimson Realtime UK Side Audio Simul Soundcuts Tazman Audio

TIGA's charity partner for the 2020 Awards is once again SpecialEffect, a fantastic organisation dedicated to using technology to enhance the quality of life of people with physical disabilities through video games.

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE TIGA CEO, said

"The TIGA Games Industry Awards provide the opportunity to celebrate success and highlight achievements. This year more than ever, it's important that our industry comes together and celebrates the achievements of our developers, publishers, educational institutions and service providers. We look forward to revealing the winners at the virtual ceremony.

"I would like to thank everyone who has entered and supported the 2020 TIGA Games Industry Awards and congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted."

"I would also like to express my thanks to our sponsors for generously supporting the TIGA Games Industry Awards programme."

The 2020 TIGA Games Industry Awards are supported by:

* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus; Atomhawk; Lockwood Publishing; Red Kite Games; Sumo Digital; Supermassive Games; and The Chinese Room.

* Silver Sponsors: Codemasters; Dovetail Games; Pearson; Stevens & Bolton LLP and Universally Speaking.

* Bronze Sponsors: Aardvark Swift; Baseline; Birmingham City University; Bournemouth University; CCP Games; Kwalee; Liquid Crimson; MMP Tax; Outplay Entertainment; Space Ape Games; Tazman Audio and Tentacle Zone.

To find more information about the Awards, please go to www.tiga.org/awards and stay up to date by following TIGA on twitter at @TIGAMovement TIGAAwards hashtag.

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:

Political representation

Media representation

Business services

