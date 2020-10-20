

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices continued to decline in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 2.4 percent year-on-year in September.



Prices of manufacturing fell 1.9 percent annually in September. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 10.4 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in September.



'In September compared to August 2020, the producer price index was affected by price decreases in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electrical equipment, food products and plastic products,' Statistics Estonia analyst Eveli Sokman said.



'Price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index,' Sokman added.



Import prices remained unchanged monthly in September and declined 5.8 percent from a year ago.



Export prices decreased 0.5 percent monthly in September and fell 5.9 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

