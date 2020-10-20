

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate fell in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.6 percent in September from 7.7 percent in August. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 47,000 to 208,000 in September from 161,000 in the last year.



The employment rate fell to 72.0 percent in September from 72.7 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 35,000 from a year ago to 2.536 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.4 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de