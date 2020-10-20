Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Size Worth $10.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size is expected to reach a value of USD 10.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High prevalence of chronic diseases, several advantages of chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) technique and approval and launch of novel CLIA solutions are anticipated to be the major factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The consumables segment dominated the product segment in 2019, owing to its high demand in therapeutic drug monitoring, endocrinology, and disease diagnosis

The infectious disease segment is expected to command the largest market share in the application segment, owing to its high prevalence and launch of novel CLIA assays for infectious disease diagnosis

In 2019, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest market share owing to increasing hospitalizations with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The U.S. is anticipated to be the most lucrative country in North America , owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of technologically advanced CLIA systems, and strong geographical presence of prominent players

The emergence of local players in developing markets such as India and China is primarily driving the market in the Asia Pacific

The high setup cost of automated chemiluminescence immunoassay systems is expected to be a major factor hindering the market.

Key players in the market are implementing organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development, launch, and distribution of novel CLIA solutions. For instance, in February 2020, Snibe Diagnostic, a China-based immunoassay manufacturer received CE marking for its new MAGLUMI 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG CLIA kits. Also, in January 2018, DiaSorin partnered with Germany-based Qiagen and added Qiagen's QuantiFERON-TB diagnostic test portfolio to its LIAISON family of fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers. Such initiatives by major players are anticipated to significantly support market growth.

Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in key regions and increasing awareness about it in emerging economies is anticipated to upsurge the demand for its novel diagnostic solutions including chemiluminescence immunoassay. According to the data published by the American Cancer Society, in 2020 an estimated 1.8 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. and around 606,520 people will die due to the disease. In addition, as per the data published by the WHO in November 2019, HIV is a major global public health issue and around 37.9 million people around the globe are living with this disease.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

CLIA Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instruments



Automated





Semi-automated



Consumables



Software & Services

CLIA Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring



Oncology



Cardiology



Endocrinology



Infectious Disease



Autoimmune Disease



Others

CLIA End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinical Laboratories



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Others

CLIA Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Market

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Coulter Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

